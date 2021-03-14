Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.49. 590,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.