Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.49. 590,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.