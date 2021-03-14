J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.20. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.30. 66,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,983. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average of $147.10. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $169.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 175.05 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.