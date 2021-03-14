ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITVPY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ITV from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $17.12 on Thursday. ITV has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

