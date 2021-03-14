ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

ITT has raised its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ITT has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ITT to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

