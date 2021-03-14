Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the February 11th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

ISDR stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,851. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

