iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 284.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 444,687 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 242,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 234,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 271,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200,007 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

