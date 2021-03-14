iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,160. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $397.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

