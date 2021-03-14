iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $115.07.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.