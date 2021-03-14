iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,060.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,502,000 after buying an additional 132,727 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $240.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

