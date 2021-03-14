iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 147.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $29,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 331,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 202,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,050 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 81,344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.50. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $76.20.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

