iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.79% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,927,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $50.33 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86.

