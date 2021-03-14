iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

