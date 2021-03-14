iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,886,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,546,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,806,000 after buying an additional 1,446,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDEM traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.41. 10,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,771. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13.

