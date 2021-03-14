iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,381 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in iRobot by 173.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 5,146.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.33. 371,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,049. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

