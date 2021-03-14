iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Purchased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in iQIYI were worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 89.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. New Street Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

NASDAQ IQ traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $26.44. 8,683,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,360,704. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. Equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

