IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.41 Million

Analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to post $326.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $330.60 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $249.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

IPGP traded down $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $210.81. The company had a trading volume of 113,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,668. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.55 and its 200 day moving average is $205.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,987,311.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,451 shares of company stock worth $16,859,443. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

