Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) One Day Volume Tops $478.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 3% against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $27.85 million and approximately $478.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.86 or 0.00636659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068563 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00034735 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

