Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $26.78 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86.

