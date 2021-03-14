Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 181.6% from the February 11th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000.

PEY opened at $20.41 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

