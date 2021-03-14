Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Down 40.8% in February

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the February 11th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $185.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,571. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $185.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.61.

