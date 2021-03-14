Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,507 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

