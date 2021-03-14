Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives $27.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ITPOF traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.