Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) PT Raised to $25.00 at SVB Leerink

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XENT. BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The firm has a market cap of $732.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

