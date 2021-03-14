Internet of People Market Capitalization Hits $652,730.57 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded up 78.8% against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $652,730.57 and approximately $21.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00027588 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.