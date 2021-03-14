International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,647,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221,363 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $231,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,953. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE IP opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.