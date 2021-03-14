Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Integer were worth $30,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Integer by 29.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Integer stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

