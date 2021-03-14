InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get InspireMD alerts:

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.41. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kester purchased 120,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $74,995.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 753.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.73% of InspireMD worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InspireMD (NSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.