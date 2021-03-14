Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CFO Sells 157 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CFO James A. Simms sold 157 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $14,951.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VICR stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.50 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $104.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.85.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vicor by 37.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 12.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 185.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

