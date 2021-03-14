Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $689,640.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of U stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.04. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $18,416,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $200,813,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $1,568,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

