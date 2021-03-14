Insider Selling: United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) CFO Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,766 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,044,000 after buying an additional 1,412,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,664,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after buying an additional 1,179,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after buying an additional 51,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.