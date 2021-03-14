Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $983.77 million, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

