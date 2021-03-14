Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ TMDX opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $983.77 million, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.