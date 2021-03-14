Insider Selling: Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Sells 8,035 Shares of Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 83,975 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $138,378,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

