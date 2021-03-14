Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, January 20th, R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $65.70 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

