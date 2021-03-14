Insider Selling: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) COO Sells 5,435 Shares of Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80.

Shares of JBSS opened at $91.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $93.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $233.58 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 78.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 217,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 206.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 58,515 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 53,946 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 51,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,559,000 after buying an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.