Insider Selling: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

