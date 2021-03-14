Insider Selling: Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Director Sells $280,800.00 in Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HLX opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after buying an additional 2,355,918 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after buying an additional 973,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 531,060 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

