Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sells $175,970.88 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $175,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

