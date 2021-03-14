Insider Selling: Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) CEO Sells $236,782.14 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $236,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brad S. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Brad S. Elliott sold 4,913 shares of Equity Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $142,575.26.

Shares of EQBK opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 504.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Read More: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.