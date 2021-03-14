Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells $3,627,196.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $3,627,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on DASH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

