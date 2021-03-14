Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Major Shareholder Sells 498,253 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 498,253 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $42,595,648.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

