Insider Selling: Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) EVP Sells $3,969,756.00 in Stock

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ARMK opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $129,593,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,623,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $20,396,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,578,000 after buying an additional 558,056 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

