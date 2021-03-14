Insider Buying: Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider Mark Breuer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, for a total transaction of £132,480 ($173,085.97).

LON DLN opened at GBX 3,340 ($43.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,221.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,991.18. Derwent London Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,670 ($47.95).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,276.30 ($42.81).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

