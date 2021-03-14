ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 8,203 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after acquiring an additional 233,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,663 shares of company stock worth $1,455,151. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALK stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $69.17.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

