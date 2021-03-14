ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 25,871 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 59.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 900,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 265,643 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

