ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.