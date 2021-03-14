ING Groep NV Invests $507,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

