ING Groep NV Invests $507,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

