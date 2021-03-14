ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 8,203 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,663 shares of company stock worth $1,455,151. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $69.17.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

