ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 12,791 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,677 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,351,000 after acquiring an additional 751,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,942,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 295,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 231,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

NYSE:FLS opened at $41.40 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

