Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IFJPY opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. Informa has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $16.46.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

